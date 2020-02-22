State Street Corp Sells 84,608 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,687,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,608 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $157,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,791.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,458,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $12,026,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 529,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 266,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.23.

CIEN stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $83,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $141,187.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,356. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

