State Street Corp Sells 50,619 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.95% of KKR & Co Inc worth $151,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 59.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 68,276 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 26.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 30.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,712,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of KKR opened at $33.11 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

