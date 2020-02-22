State Street Corp Sells 49,709 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,403,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $149,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

