State Street Corp Sells 43,610 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.90% of Sanderson Farms worth $152,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $135.38 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $111.77 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.