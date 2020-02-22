State Street Corp Sells 3,583 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.12% of Amedisys worth $167,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Amedisys by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $96,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,920.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $57,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $420,147. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $194.03 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.07.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

