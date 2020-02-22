State Street Corp Sells 3,059,408 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,198,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,059,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $166,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,543,000 after purchasing an additional 123,293 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 49.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 52.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,417 shares of company stock worth $662,615. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.77. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

