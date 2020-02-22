State Street Corp Sells 14,433 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.26% of MAXIMUS worth $155,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at $6,202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at $299,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

