State Street Corp Sells 13,624 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.50% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $152,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,290,000 after buying an additional 319,842 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,490,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,257,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,927,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 132,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Shares of KNX opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

