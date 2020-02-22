State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,102,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $143,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

NYSE PRI traded down $3.66 on Friday, reaching $132.33. 141,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

