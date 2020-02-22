State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.13% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $159,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,693,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 76,357 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 301,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 78.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 267,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX opened at $94.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $132.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

