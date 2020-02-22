State Street Corp Raises Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.56% of Avnet worth $150,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Avnet by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 109.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Avnet by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Avnet by 2,657.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 185,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

AVT stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

