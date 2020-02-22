State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,711 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.21% of Deckers Outdoor worth $151,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $194.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $130.19 and a 12-month high of $203.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.68.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

