State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,789 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $156,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of HE opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $50.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.32%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.