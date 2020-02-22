State Street Corp Increases Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

State Street Corp grew its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,409 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.50% of Spire worth $149,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 42.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $201,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.14. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

