State Street Corp Has $165.27 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 717,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $165,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $292.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

