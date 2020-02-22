State Street Corp Has $162.87 Million Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,997 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.00% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $162,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,047,000 after buying an additional 292,830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $466,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,721 shares of company stock worth $9,737,082. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $125.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average is $114.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

