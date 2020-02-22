State Street Corp Has $160.79 Million Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546,148 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $160,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 64.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQC. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of EQC opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 75.91 and a quick ratio of 75.91. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $34.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

