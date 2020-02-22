State Street Corp Has $150.86 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $150,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,756 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after purchasing an additional 129,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $30,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,622.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

