State Street Corp Has $150.35 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,499,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $150,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $138,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $147,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $227,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.67 and a beta of 0.81. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Stephens boosted their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

