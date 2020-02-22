State Street Corp Has $149.61 Million Stock Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $149,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 7.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE Inc has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6175 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

ALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

