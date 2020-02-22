State Street Corp Grows Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.64% of NCR worth $163,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of NCR by 18.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NCR by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,222 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NCR by 141.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.62. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In related news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

