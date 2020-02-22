State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,121 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.94% of Science Applications International worth $147,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. Science Applications International Corp has a twelve month low of $69.99 and a twelve month high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

