State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,099,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89,132 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.39% of ITT worth $155,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,612,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ITT opened at $71.19 on Friday. ITT Inc has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

