State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.30% of Webster Financial worth $162,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Webster Financial by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 28.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 40.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $4,467,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.