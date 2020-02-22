State Street Corp Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.31% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $149,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

IJR stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

