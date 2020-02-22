State Street Corp Buys 191,775 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,781,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.51% of Immunomedics worth $143,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Immunomedics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 404,670 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,132,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,434,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,828. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

