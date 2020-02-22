State Street Corp Buys 1,184,659 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 126.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184,659 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $144,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,861 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

