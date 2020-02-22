State Street Corp Acquires 370,330 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,695,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $164,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

