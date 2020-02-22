State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,381 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.65. 3,374,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

