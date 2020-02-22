State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Brady worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 474.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brady by 46.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Brady by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Brady has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of BRC traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 415,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. Brady Corp has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In other news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $564,872.49. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,534. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

