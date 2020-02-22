State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,954 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

DNKN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

