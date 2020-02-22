State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,712 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLD traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.01. 258,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,014. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $56.88 and a 12 month high of $125.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

