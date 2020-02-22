State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 17,544 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,544 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. 1,244,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,948. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

