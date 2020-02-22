State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 12,041 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 310,886 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,555 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.97, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $15,972,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

