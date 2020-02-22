State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,874. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

