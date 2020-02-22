State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of EME stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.71. 500,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,198. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

