State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Independent Bank worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Independent Bank by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Independent Bank by 704.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Independent Bank by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $122,512.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,716.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Gabelli started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of INDB stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.23. 110,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,873. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68. Independent Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

