State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of TREX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.29. The stock had a trading volume of 830,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.06. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

