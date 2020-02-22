State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,754,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 72,761 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Community Banks by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. 474,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,031. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

