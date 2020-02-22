State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nordson by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nordson by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.20. 291,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.85. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

In other Nordson news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $72,608.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

