State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Solaredge Technologies worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,613. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average of $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.54.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $952,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,357.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,202 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

