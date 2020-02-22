State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of Hillenbrand worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 22.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HI traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $27.94. 788,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

In other news, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP J Michael Whitted bought 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $194,565. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

