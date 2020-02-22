State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.35 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Barnes Group worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 161,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 99,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 32,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $66.28. 263,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti upped their target price on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

