State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.29 Million Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,015 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apache by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 259,616 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Apache by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,354,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after buying an additional 165,813 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Apache by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after buying an additional 214,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Apache by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

APA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 3,148,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.