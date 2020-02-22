State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Integer worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after buying an additional 133,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after buying an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 325,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 55,647 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 75,777 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,483. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

