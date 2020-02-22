State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Integer worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after buying an additional 133,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after buying an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 325,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 55,647 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 75,777 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ITGR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,483. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
