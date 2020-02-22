State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,147,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qualys by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after buying an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $91.64. The stock had a trading volume of 243,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,019. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $84,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,551.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,904,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,511 shares of company stock worth $2,450,975 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

