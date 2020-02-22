State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.07. The company had a trading volume of 511,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.12 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day moving average is $160.07.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

