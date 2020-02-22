State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. 1,237,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

