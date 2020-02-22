State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Cogent Communications worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $246,600.00. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $35,072.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,107. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $75.85. 253,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.60. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $77.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

