State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,365 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,801,000 after buying an additional 146,507 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 584,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 131,938 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 231.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 84,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,797.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,425.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,689 shares of company stock worth $4,521,051. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,432. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

